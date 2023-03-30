Fresh Tracks Friday | March 31, 2023

9 a.m. - Daniel Donato - Justice

Donato is a 27-year-old Nashville native who weaves outlaw country, Grateful Dead-style Americana, and first-rate songwriting into what he calls “21st-century cosmic country.” Daniel Donato will be performing at Powder Mountain in Eden, UT on April 8th.

10 a.m. - Wilder Woods - Patience

Wilder Woods is the stage name for South Carolina-based Bear Rinehart who previously fronted the band Need To Breathe. As a solo act he crafts his soulful pop with an introspective folk tone and R&B flair. This track is his most recent single which will appear on his forthcoming album "Fever/ Sky"

11 a.m. - Izo FitzRoy - A Good Woman

Izo FitzRoy is a London-based blues singer with a rare combination of powerful vocals, honest song writing and dynamic live performances. Izo FitzRoy's music is a unique and captivating blend of soul, gospel and blues.

1 p.m. - Goose - This Year's Love

It's hard to find any Goose songs short enough for radio play as they are known as a jam-style band with a penchant for improvisation. All the songs on their most recent album, titled "2022.12.31 Cincinnati, OH", which was released in February this year, range from 7 to 20 minutes long.... except this one. Tickets for their outdoor live concert at Red Butte Garden on September 20th are already sold out!

2 p.m. - The Revivalists - The Long Con

This new track from The Revivalists is a politically-charged song which acknowledges the deep divisions in our country. The hope is that the power of love can hold us together and help us feel united.

3 p.m. - Tony Holiday - Get By

Salt Lake City's own, Tony Holiday, moved his blues act to Memphis, Tennessee in 2017. Since then Holiday has been at the center of a soul blues revival in Memphis, working with other young, well-schooled musicians and being mentored by past blues legends, to carry the city's rich traditions forward.

4 p.m. - Orgone, Lakan - Live For Tomorrow

Orgone is an 8-piece soul machine from the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles united by a hunger for raw soul recordings. They will be performing live at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City on April 22nd with SLC-local, Talia Keys opening.

5 p.m. - Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia, and Bonamassa - A Thousand Heartaches

This song features 2 of today's best modern-blues guitarists and appears on a collaborative album they put out this year titled "Blood Brothers"

6 p.m. - Nick Schnebelen - Love In My Heart

From 2018 to 2022, Nick Schnebelen and his band have been touring North America as the opening act for George Thorogood and the Destroyers. Nick Schnebelen will be performing live in Salt lake City at Garage on Beck on Friday April 21.

7 p.m. - Cool Company, Nic Hanson - Floatin'

Cool Company is a Brooklyn-based duo making the "future of R&B" music. On this fresh track Nic Hanson is featured on vocals.

8 p.m. - Hozier - Through Me (The Flood)

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, known mononymously as Hozier, is an Irish musician, singer, and songwriter. His music primarily draws from folk, soul, and blues, often using religious and literary themes. Tickets recently went on sale for Hozier's 2023 concert at the Maverick Center on October 20th.