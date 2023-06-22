Fresh Tracks Friday | June 23, 2023

9 a.m. - MAGIC! - Inner Love Energy

Magic! is a Canadian reggae-fusion band based in Toronto. This fresh track, "Inner Love Energy", is a song about self-discovery and personal growth.

10 a.m. - King Tuff - Tell Me

King Tuff is the stage name for singer/songwriter Kyle Thomas, who hails from Brattleboro, Vermont. His latest album is titled "Smalltown Stardust" and is a tribute to his youth in a small, rural town where connection to community and nature were part of the fabric of life.

11 a.m. - Orgone - Find 'em, Fool 'em and Forgive 'em (feat. Gina Murrell)

For 20 years Orgone has cranked out gritty funk and soul recordings. Their latest album is titled "Lost Knights" and features this track with singer Gina Lurrell on vocals.

1 p.m. - Ryan Innes, Seibold - I Got Your Love

Ryan Innes attended the media music program at Brigham Young University. In 2013 he was a contestant on NBC's The Voice and in 2020 he also appeared on NBC's "Songland." He often performs live in Park City, so keep an eye out for him, and tell him you heard him here on your local radio station. This is his latest single.

2 p.m. - Michael Franti & Spearhead - Big Big Love

If you're going to the Michael Franti & Spearhead concert at Deer Valley on August 11th, this is for you! The tour this summer is called the Big Love Tour, and will feature Soja as the opening act.

3 p.m. - Greensky Bluegrass - Get Out

Greensky Bluegrass is a 5-piece progressive bluegrass band who will be in town for 2 nights of live shows at Deer Valley's Snowpark Amphitheatre August 5th and 6th. This is their newest single released earlier this month.

4 p.m. - Aaron Neville, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Hercules

This song was originally written by Allen Toussaint and recorded by Aaron Neville in 1973, fifty years ago! For this remake, Neville teamed up with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and others for a new version of the song, ostensibly to be included in Martin Shore-directed documentary series "Take Me To The River."

5 p.m. - Holy Water Buffalo - Passing Time Peaceful

Holy Water Buffalo is an American folk rock band that got their start right here in Heber City, Utah. They are now based in Los Angeles, California. This is their latest music…

6 p.m. - Noah Kahan - Dial Drunk

Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter from Strafford, Vermont. He is known for his introspective lyrics and his unique blend of folk and pop music.

His song “Dial Drunk” is a new track on the recently released extension of his album “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever).”

7 p.m. - Moon Taxi - Lay Low

Moon Taxi is a Nashville-based alt-pop band who sonically explore everything from folk to soul to inventively crafted electronic pop. This is off their latest work, "Set Yourself Free."

8 p.m. - Mike Demero, Aloe Blacc - Night in Paris

Aloe Blacc was raised on salsa, merengue, and hip-hop music and began writing his own rap songs by age 9. These days he describes himself as more of a pop-artist sticking with themes of affirmation, inspiration, and motivation. On this track he joins with creator/ producer Mike Demero.