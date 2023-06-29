Fresh Tracks Friday | June 30, 2023

9 a.m. - Claire Wright (with Iration) - New Day

Claire Wright was born and raised in Northern California, an upbringing which contributes to her musical sound of sunshine and carefree living. She spent several years as a full time songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee, the place where songwriters currently go to hone their craft. This track has a lazy summer feel for your last day of June, and the hopeful start of our Park City summer.

10 a.m. - GoldFord - Walk With Me

GoldFord is a singer and songwriter out of LA, whose songs have been picked up by major advertising campaigns for companies such as Jeep and Coca Cola. This track, "Walk With Me" was written in 2020, motivated by exploding racial divisions and the pandemic-fueled isolation. A gospel-backtrack adds to its sonic gravitas.

11 a.m. - Devon Allman, Donavon Frankenreiter - See It All

Blues Music Award-winning guitarist and songwriter Devon Allman is the son of musician Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers. His " Devon Allman Project" will be performing a free live show tonight at Canyons Village, as part of their "Forum Fest" and Fourth of July weekend activities. Check their events page for all that's scheduled through this long holiday weekend.

1 p.m. - Diplo, Elle King - Without You

Diplo is a superstar DJ, sought-after producer, and music label owner. Elle King is a multi-platinum, cross-genre-selling artist who performs the vocals on this fresh track collaboration between the two.

2 p.m. - The National Parks - Summer of Memories

The National Parks are a Provo, Utah-based quartet who take inspiration from the world around them to produce their cinematic, indie-folk-pop, powered by soaring harmonies and orchestration. They will be performing in Park City on August 5th at Canyons Village in a show put on by Park City Institute.

3 p.m. - Jon Mero - Feels This Good

Jon Mero is a versatile and distinctive artist from Des Moines, Iowa, who began performing at age four, singing, dancing and playing piano and trumpet. In 2017 he appeared on NBC's "The Voice", landing in the Top 12. This is one of his 2023 singles to-date.

4 p.m. - Old Crow Medicine Show - Miles Away

Old Crow Medicine Show is a 7-piece Folk / Americana band that got invited by folk icon Doc Watson to perform at MerleFest, after he saw them busking outside a pharmacy in Boone, North Carolina. And the rest is history. Miles Away is their latest music, which you may get to see them play at Deer Valley on July 13th if you're going to the show.

5 p.m. - Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real - Sticks and Stones

This is the title track of Lukas Nelson's most recent release, which he says is an album about “celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement." Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real are performing at Sandy Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 30th in Sandy, Utah.

6 p.m. - Duanne Betts - Saints to Sinners

Duanne Betts spent 10 years playing guitar alongside his father, legendary Allman Brothers Band member Dickey Betts. He co-founded Allman Betts Band with another Allman Brothers son, Devon Allman. Soon he'll be releasing his debut solo album, something he says is "entirely his own vision." This is the title track.

7 p.m. - Sumbuck - Moss

Sumbuck is Taylor Meier's side project outside of Caamp (his other band). Sumbuck features many of his friends and favorite artists, producing "songs from the Midwest for lovers and lovers alike." If you like this sound, his other band Caamp is performing at Deer Valley's Snowpark Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 16th.

8 p.m. - Sir Woman - I Know Better

Sir Woman was awarded Austin Music Award’s Best New Act of 2020 and Artist Of The Year at the 2023 Austin Music Awards. This is their first single after their acclaimed debut album.