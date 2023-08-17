Fresh Tracks Friday | August 18, 2023

9 a.m. - Cory Wong, dodie - Call Me Wild

Cory Wong, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist is performing tonight at Canyons Village on the mountain stage for a Big Stars Bright nights concert. On this brand new single, he teams up with one of his favorite singer-songwriters of the generation, dodie.

10 a.m. - French Cassettes - Utah

French Cassettes are an indie quarte from the San Francisco Bay Area. This track, from their 2020 album "Rolodex," is being added to our playlist for its dreamy soundscape, and of course for its title and theme.

11 a.m. - Tanya Tucker - Breakfast In Birmingham

Two-time Grammy Award winner and inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Tanya Tucker, released a new album this summer titled "Sweet Western Sound." This track from the album features Brandi Carlile, a reunion of sorts, after Carlile also collaborated on Tucker's award-winning 2019 album "While I'm Livin'."

1 p.m. - Susto - Rock On

Susto plays a blend of psychedelic country rock. Front-man Justin Osborne experienced a surge of creative energy while navigating some major life changes and channeled that energy into writing and recording their latest album "My Entire Life." Here's a track from the new album.

2 p.m. - Wood Belly - Play Me Out

Wood Belly established themselves as a staple of the Colorado and national acoustic music scene by winning the 2018 Telluride Bluegrass festival band competition and being nominated for an IBMA award. Uniquely, for a bluegrass-based band, Wood Belly added a drum beat to their ever-adapting sound. This single came out last month and is ready for its debut here as a KPCW Fresh Track.

3 p.m. - Luke Grimes - Playin' On The Tracks

Luke Grimes is probably best known for his high-profile role in "Fifty Shades Of Grey" and as Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone." He's also a singer, guitar player and drummer. This single came out in June and is expected to appear on a forthcoming album.

4 p.m. - Tre Burt - Traffic Fiction

California-based indie-folk singer Tre Burt says he's been, and always will be, a working class musician. His clear-eyed vision of America, it’s deep faults and the beauty of the humanity that resides within its borders, comes through with compassion and tenacity in his works.

5 p.m. - Bywater Call - Sweet Maria

Toronto-based Bywater Call was formed under a mutual love of southern soul, roots-rock and blues. With elements of jam band, traditional blues, soul, and rock and roll, they add touches of New Orleans, Alabama, and small town Ontario for a sound reminiscent of Otis Redding, Elmore James and Aretha Franklin. This is their most recent single.