Fresh Tracks Friday | September 1, 2023

9 a.m. - Eric Krasno, Otis McDonald - Sugar Magnolia

Eric Krasno is among the artists who will be in town next week for the Park City Song Summit. He'll be performing with King Canyon on Thursday night, September 7th plus performing as Eric Krasno & Friends at Canyons on Saturday the 9th. Additionally, he'll interview Matishyahu in one of the Summit Labs during the Song Summit. Find more details at ParkCitySongSummit.com.

10 a.m. - Joy Oladokun - Keeping The Light On

Joy Oladokun will be performing at the Park City Song Summit taking place at Canyons Village next weekend. This track comes from her "Proof Of Life" album that came out earlier this year.

11 a.m. - Madeline Hawthorne - Neon Wasteland

Madeline Hawthorne grew up in a very musical household in New England but now she calls Bozeman, Montana her home. She will be performing at The Park City Song Summit next week here in town, where you may get to hear this track, her latest single.

1 p.m. - Deer Tick - If She Could Only See Me Now

Deer Tick started out in Providence, Rhode Island in 2004. They attribute their unfaltering chemistry as musicians and friends to a shared sense of humor. And yes, the band's name came from finding a deer tick stuck in the scalp of front man John J. McCauley. Here're a track from their latest album.

2 p.m. - Steve Poltz - Lord and Savior

Steve Poltz is coming to town next week to take part in the Park City Song Summit. On Thursday, he'll be in a Songwriting Workshop and a Summit Lab with Dave Margulies, the founder of the High Sierra Festival, and on Friday he'll be in a Songwriter Round plus a night time performance at The Cabin. This is off his 2002 album "Stardust and Satellites."

3 p.m. - Rissi Palmer - Speak On It

Rissi Palmer plays "Southern Soul" music. She has performed at The White House, Lincoln Center, the Grand Ole Opry, and has appeared on Oprah & Friends, CNN, and the CBS Early Show. Next weekend, she'll be in Park City for the Park City Song Summit.

4 p.m. - Otis Kane - Smile

Otis Kane started out behind the mixing board as a producer, but he has since stepped away from the mixing desk to perform as a vocalist and R&B artist. This is a fresh single from him…meant to put a smile on your face.

5 p.m. - Israel Nash - Roman Candle

Israel Nash is often portrayed as a metaphysics-loving hippie, living off the land alone––which is accurate. But he is also an educated and politically motivated 'people person.' This track, "Roman Candle" was released last month.