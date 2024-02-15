Fresh Tracks Friday | February 16, 2024

9 a.m. - Omar Coleman & Eddie Roberts - Crazy About You (feat. Eric Benny Bloom)

Omar Coleman grew up on the West Side of Chicago, entrenched in soul and black music that defined the mid-1990s. Omar recently teamed up with world renowned producer, Eddie Roberts (of New Mastersounds) to create a soulful masterpiece album titled "Strange Times." This is a track from that new album.

10 a.m. - Pierce Brothers & LULLANAS - Wilder

For years, twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce's high energy duo Pierce Brothers has been a staple of the Australian indie-folk/blues & roots scene. This fresh track starts off slow, eventually crescendo-ing into a rising chorus and sing-along harmony.

11 a.m. - Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train

Sarah Jarosz is playing at The Depot in Salt Lake City on February 20th. And if you dig her there, she's also going to be headlining at the Ogden Music Festival in Ogden, UT over the May 31st through June 2nd weekend. Her newest album is titled "Polaroid Lovers," on which all the songs are snapshots of different love stories from her past.

1 p.m. - Mt. Olympus - The Hip Abduction

The band The Hip Abduction says they started off as a reggae band, then became more of a jam band, then got into indie pop, and now reside comfortably amongst those genres. This new song's title is "Mt. Olympus." There's a Mount Olympus in Greece and in Wisconsin and one in Washington state. There's also a Mount Olympus in the Salt Lake City valley. Let's assume this song is referring to our Olympus...

2 p.m. - Britti - Keep Running

Singer-songwriter Britti just released her first album, produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, titled "Hello, I'm Britti." The album is a love letter to her adopted home of New Orleans.

3 p.m. - Phoebe Green - I Can't Ride a Bike

24-year-old Phoebe Green is a Manchester, UK based indie-pop, singer-songwriter. This single came out late last year.

4 p.m. - moe. - Who You Calling Scared

moe. will be in town at Egyptian Theatre March 6th through 10th as part of their Ski Tour tour. This track is off moe.'s 2020 album "This is Not, We Are." We are flashing back to 2020 with this track, because 2020 was when moe. was originally scheduled to play Park City, but then the Covid-19 pandemic shut us all down.

5 p.m. - Fruition - Hard to Make Money

The Portland, Oregon-bred bluegrass + folk band Fruition started out busking on sidewalks, and went from those humble beginnings all the way to Bonnaroo and opening for bands like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. This is their most recent single, which they say "reflects on financial instability and the rich-poor divide, critiquing the American dream and economic system."

6 p.m. - Otis McDonald & Aloe Blacc - Simple Man

Aloe Blacc and Otis MacDonald met after Aloe found MacDonald on Instagram and felt he could translate his ideas into form. Listen to what their collaboration has brought forth in this fresh track "Simple Man."

7 p.m. - Johnny Cosmic & The Elovaters - Georgia Rain

Johnny Cosmic is a producer, artist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and performer. He is a member of the band Stick Figure, and also has a solo career. He will be performing in Salt Lake City, along with KBong at The Soundwell on April 12th. On this track he collaborates with The Elovaters, who themselves will be at The Soundwell on February 24th.

8 p.m. - Red Wanting Blue - Hey, '84

Hailed as “Midwestern rock heroes” by American Songwriter, Red Wanting Blue has spent the last twenty years establishing themselves as one of the indie world’s most enduring and self-sufficient acts. Front man Scott Terry says this song "is an homage to the joys of my youth; a respite from cellphones and social media, stressful jobs, and the rest of the gauntlet that our present-day reality likes to throw at us."