Fresh Tracks Friday | April 19, 2024

9 a.m. - ZZ Ward - Best Friends

ZZ Ward was influenced as a child by her father's record collection. By the time she was 12 years old she was singing in his blues band, and by 16 she was performing with R&B and hip-hop acts in Eugene, Oregon. ZZ Ward is known for her unique fusion of blues, hip-hop, pop, R&B, neo-soul, and rock, which you'll hear here on her newest release.

10 a.m. - Sam Morrow - St. Peter

Sam Morrow is working out his own version of modern-day American roots music: a mix of roadhouse rock & roll, bluesy R&B, and country-fried funky-tonk, driven by groove, grease, and guitars! His new album "On The Ride Here" is out now, and here's one of his newest tracks.

11 a.m. - Stephen Day - Oscar

Stephen Day is a 27-year old Georgia native, and Nashville resident. He's a modern-day crooner and R&B soul singer. This track came out last month.

1 p.m. - Hurray for the Riff Raff - Colossus of Roads

Hurray for The Riff Raff is a band out of New Orleans with post-punk sensibilities and a voice for the "have-nots." Hurray For The Riff Raff was just at The Urban Lounge in Salt Lake, but if you missed them, you have another chance on July 25th when they will be opening for Norah Jones at the Sandy Amphitheatre in Sandy, Utah.

2 p.m. - Pete Cullen - Disco Cowboy

Pete Cullen swaggers his Outlaw Country into hard rockin' shows full of sweat and swagger. His songs are real, a testament to his wild heart and honest soul. This fresh track, "Disco Cowboy," blends funkified country with disco for a blend you just have to check out!

3 p.m. - The Cinelli Brothers - Lucky Star

The Cinelli Brothers is an award-winning 4-piece band from London. Their sound is an blend of soul and blues with a contemporary twist that honors the songwriting-craftsmanship of their biggest influences — The Beatles, The Band, Little Feat, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles and Steve Winwood. Their new album is "Almost Exactly," and this is a track from the album.

4 p.m. - Ina Forsman - I Believe To My Soul

Ina Forsman is an award-winning Finnish singer and songwriter based in Helsinki. She was a contestant on the first year of Finland's version of The Voice when she was 15 years old. From there, she went on to represent Finland in the European Blues Challenge and to record contracts that helped launch her music to worldwide play. Here's a new track from her.

5 p.m. - Danielle Nicole - Right By Your Side

Here's a new track from Danielle Nicole off her new album "The Love You Bleed." Danielle Nicole used to be in the band Trampled Under Turtles with her two brothers. She hails from Kansas City and has been inducted into the Kansas City Hall of Fame and has been the recipient of seven Blues Music Awards.

6 p.m. - Marcus King - Delilah

This calmer than usual new track, from 28-year old Blues-Rocker Marcus King, appears on his new album "Mood Swings." King is well-regarded by modern blues fans as a phenom and a reinvigorating force within the roots genre. He'll be performing at The Complex in Salt Lake City on May 17th. (A word of advice, bring earplugs, as he tends to play it LOUD!)

7 p.m. - almost monday - is it too late?

After countless garage jams, D.I.Y. gigs in the back of a surf shop, and innumerable hours writing together, this San Diego trio bottles California sunshine in their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses, and danceable grooves. almost monday will be performing live at The Complex in Salt Lake City along with the band Smallpools on Wednesday, April 24th.

8 p.m. - Smallpools - Motorbike (Wild Ones)

Smallpools is a Nashville-based indie-rocking trio who are soon to release their third album "Ghost Town Road." Smallpools will be performing live at The Complex in Salt Lake City along with the band almost monday on Wednesday, April 24th.