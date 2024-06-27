Fresh Tracks Friday | June 28, 2024

9 a.m. - Henrik - Good Authority

Henrik is an independent artist from Salem County, New Jersey. He's a young artist who says he started making music on his mom's iPad on GarageBand. This is his latest release, and it's a toe-tapper to start up your Friday morning.

10 a.m. - Telander - Loose Ends

Telander is an independent band from Austin, Texas featuring Zack Telander and Ron Stein. They performed earlier this year in the NPR Tiny Desk Contest series. Check out this latest track out by Telander, "Loose Ends."

11 a.m. - Surfaces & Los Lonely Boys - How Far Is Your Love

Surfaces is a two-piece music group based out of College Station, TX. Their style is primarily surf music, with elements of hip-hop, soul, and reggae sprinkled in! This song is a cover of the wildly popular song "Heaven" by Los Lonely Boys released in 2003, and features the original group on the track.

1 p.m. - Eggy - A Moment's Notice

Eggy is a four piece jam/americana quartet from Connecticut who started out together in high school and are now "living their dream." Eggy's music traces the full spectrum of emotions, evoked by a life well-lived alongside friends well-loved. The band name is in memory of one of their high school friends, Edward "Eggy" Torrence.

2 p.m. - Oliver Wood - Light and Sweet

Oliver Wood is one-third of The Wood Brothers, who have been writing and recording for the better part of two decades. Oliver Wood's second studio album, "Fat Cat Silhouette," is out now. This is one of the new tracks from the new album.

3 p.m. - The Hip Abduction & Greensky Bluegrass - Oregon

The Hip Abduction have a new album that came out last week titled "Stargazers, Wanderers & Rogues." The Hip Abduction will be in concert at The Depot in Salt Lake City on August 27th. This new track features "Phoffman" from Greensky Bluegrass.

4 p.m. - The War and Treaty - Called You By Your Name

The War and Treaty are an American husband and wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. Michael began writing songs while serving in the US military — writing songs for his fallen comrades. Along the lines of converting hardship into music is an upcoming event put on by Park City's Song Summit Foundation. The event is Healing Harmonies, a celebration of veteran storytelling taking place July 2nd at National Ability Center. Tickets are required.

5 p.m. - Damon Fowler - That Ain't Love

Damon Fowler is an electric blues and blues-rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter from the Florida Gulf Coast. His music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles that make up the roots of American music. This track is off his recently-released album "Barnyard Smile."

6 p.m. - Mavis Staples - Worthy

Mavis Staples is a powerful force that has not burned out yet, despite her already more than 70 years of performing. Of her new single "Worthy," she tweeted "It’s a pick-me-up song – it’s a celebration, and you can’t help but move." Mavis Staples will once again return to Park City's for the Park City Song Summit on August 15th.

7 p.m. - American Authors - Can't Stand the Mourning

American Authors are a New York-based pop-rock band who met as students at Boston's Berklee College of Music. They are performing tomorrow night at the Utah Film Studios, with opener Max Frost. So in honor of that, here's the latest release by American Authors.

8 p.m. - Flamingo - I Lost My Sugar (in Salt Lake City)

Salt Lake City-based band Flamingo play jazz and blues inspired by New Orleans, Havana, and Miami. Flamingo is performing this weekend at the Utah Arts Festival in downtown Salt Lake City. The Utah Arts Festival runs today through Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. each day.