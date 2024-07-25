Fresh Tracks Friday | July 26, 2024

9 a.m. - COIN - Take It Or Leave It

COIN is an indie/alternative band out of Nashville, TN. In their search for a one-word name, the best they came up with was COIN. "Take It Or Leave It" is their latest.

10 a.m. - Amos Lee - Darkest Places

Amos Lee said he wrote "Darkest Places" about an L.A. strip club, dark places, and the non-Disneyfied way of finding love. He will be performing at Red Butte Garden in a sold out show on September 17th.

11 a.m. - Landon Conrath - How Does Forever Sound

Landon Conrath is an emerging artist from Minnesota who recorded his first 2 EP's in friends' basements. He says he got into songwriting after a friend showed him how. See if you like his sound!

1 p.m. - Donovan Frankenreiter & The Blind Boys of Alabama - Gotta Believe

Donavon Frakenreiter was a long-time professional surfer who eventually shifted his career to music. His latest EP, titled "Alive," has two versions of this song. We chose this one which features The Blind Boys of Alabama with spiritual backing vocals.

2 p.m. - Sheppard - Sunshine

Australian siblings George, Amy, and Emma Sheppard relocated from Brisbane, Australia to Nashville in 2023 in order to connect more deeply with their US and Canadian fans. They are considered one of Brisbane’s most successful bands of all time, and they are coming to Salt Lake for a show at Kilby Court on August 22nd. Their new album "Zora" is non-stop with great tracks that we will be sampling over the coming weeks.

3 p.m. - Brittany Pfantz - Makes Me Feel So (Ooh La La)

Brittany Pfantz is often thought of as being a mix of Adele and Amy Winehouse. Her musical inspirations are blues, folk, reggae, and a touch of rap.

4 p.m. - The Dip - Head on a Swivel

The Dip is a funk, rhythm and blues band that was formed in 2013 by music students at the University of Washington in Seattle. Their newest album, "Love Direction," is out now. They are scheduled to play in Salt Lake City in November.

5 p.m. - Sir Woman - Never Gonna Give Me Up

Sir Woman was awarded Austin Music Award’s Best New Act of 2020, and after a universal set back caused by the global pandemic, they are finding their way forward again with new music like this one.

6 p.m. - Lantern By Sea - Half of My Soul

Lantern By Sea are a band from Cedar Hills, Utah, who once played live on KPCW's Friday morning show The Morning Mix. Mixing together a blend of heartening and melancholy riffs with a concoction of orchestral-inspired percussion and anthemic vocals and melodies, Lantern By Sea aims to bring grand odysseys to the rock stage.

7 p.m. - The K's - Circles

This fresh track is from The K's debut album, "I Wonder If The World Knows." Influenced by The Clash, The Jam, Squeeze and The Libertines, the band was originally named the Kaleidoscopes, after their local record shop. Since then, they've added the apostrophe and shortened it to the K’s.

8 p.m. - Courteeners - Solitude Of The Night Bus

Courteeners are a British band from Middleton, Greater Manchester. This new track will appear on their forthcoming album "Pink Cactus Café." The track captures the poignant dualities of solitude and expectation, exploring the soul's quest for clarity amidst loneliness.