Fresh Tracks Friday | October 11, 2024

9 a.m. - Gavin DeGraw - Chemical Party

Gavin De Graw is a GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum singer and songwriter. He just released a reimagined version of his 2003 hit debut album "Chariot," with all the original songs, enhanced by the last 20 years of performing and connecting with fans.

10 a.m. - The Main Squeeze - Acid Blues

The Main Squeeze describes themselves as 'a multicultural five-piece from Los Angeles, CA, [each member] with completely different backgrounds, tastes, religions, and opinions,' and a shared spirit! On this fresh track they delve into their concept of Acid Blues.

11 a.m. - Mihali - Free Ride

Singer Mihali said that 'some songs just come out of nowhere,' like this one. And that often, those surprise songs end up being his favorites. He hopes everyone takes the message of this track to heart, "Get out there and live your life! There’s no time to waste."

1 p.m. - Soccer Mommy - Driver

Soccer Mommy's new album "Evergreen" is coming out later this month. Of the new tracks, singer Sophia Allison, who works under her stage name Soccer Mommy, says she 'wanted to change things up a bit and play around with some more organic textures.' Soccer Mommy has a show scheduled at The Depot in Salt Lake next March. This is one of her new tracks.

2 p.m. - U2 - Picture of You

U2 announced a forthcoming "shadow album" to mark the 20th anniversary of their 2004 Grammy-winning record "How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb." The new album features 10 new songs, what the band are calling "unreleased gems;" songs recorded during the original album's recording sessions, but up till now, unreleased. The new album is ironically titled "How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb."

3 p.m. - Marc Broussard - Carry My Name

Marc Broussard was in Park City in June and may have previewed some of his new songs during those shows at Egyptian Theatre. His brand new album, just released, is "Time Is A Thief," which is described as having "a funky, soulful sound, wonderfully layered with diverse sonic textures that distinguish it from Broussard’s previous recordings."

4 p.m. - Amythyst Kiah - Silk and Petals (feat. Butch Walker)

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah's new song “Silk and Petals" is a gothic love song is inspired by Kiah’s viewing of the supernatural horror drama, "The Haunting of Bly Manor." Kiah explained it's about the "idea of ghosts being unable to leave this realm because they’re hanging onto something they’ve lost."

5 p.m. - Van Morrison - Someone Like You (feat. Joss Stone)

Van Morrison's new album is titled "New Arrangements And Duets." The tracks included on the new album were previously recorded, but unreleased. Van Morrison said he hopes to roll out more unreleased work, rather than letting it gather dust in some archive. This track is a duet with Joss Stone.

6 p.m. - Doc Robinson - Outta My Mind

Doc Robinson have described themselves as "Backyard BBQ Breakup music from Columbus, OH." Their new LP "Joyride" is out soon, but we've got a sneak peak for you with "Outta My Mind."

7 p.m. - David Kushner - Darkerside

David Kushner's 2023 hit “Daylight” reached the Billboard Hot 100, earned multi-platinum certifications, and surpassed 1 billion streams within a year of its release. This is from his debut album "The Dichotomy", which came out last month.

8 p.m. - almost monday - life goes by

This track is off almost monday's "Dive "album that came out at the end of September. They are an indie pop trio who channel a musical alchemy befitting of their Southern California roots, bottling the California sunshine in their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses, and danceable grooves.