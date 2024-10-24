Fresh Tracks Friday | October 25, 2024

9 a.m. - Sammy Rae & The Friends - Good Time Tavern

This morning's first Fresh Track comes from Sammy Rae & The Friends' brand new album "Something For Everybody". After moving to New York City from Connecticut to build her musical career, Rae would rally various friends to play and perform with her…hence the name that's lasted , Sammy Rae and The Friends

10 a.m. - Leon Bridges - Panther City

Leon Bridges recently put out a new album, titled simply, "Leon", which reflects on his time growing up in Fort Worth Texas. He said he 'felt like Soul was a dying [musical] genre, and he wanted to bring his own stories and experiences into it' for this album. Here's one of the new tracks...

11 a.m. - Huntley - Tell Me When It's Over

Michael Huntley, aka Huntley, is a blues rock singer-songwriter. He was the winner of season 24 of the American talent competition The Voice. He has so far only released 2 recorded singles, this one being the most recent.

1 p.m. - The Dip - Love Direction

The Dip is a funk, rhythm and blues band that was formed in 2013 by music students at the University of Washington in Seattle. This is the title track of their newest album, "Love Direction". You can catch them live at The Commonwealth Room in SLC - November 14th.

2 p.m. - Andy Grammer - Magic

This goes out to all of you who saw Andy Grammer play last weekend at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts here in Park City.

3 p.m. - LÒNIS, Jon Mero - Skeleton Swing

Known for their infectious melodies and feel-good beats, LÒNIS's work can be found on television shows or branded add campaigns. Jon Mero is a singer and entertainer, who collaborates here with LONIS for a fun, fast-beat swing tune to add to your Halloween playlist.

4 p.m. - The Revivalists - Zombie (Wild Coming Out)

The Revivalists are an 8-piece rock-n-roll collective from New Orleans. Brand new from them is this creepy tune for Halloween season.

5 p.m. - The Cure - A Fragile Thing

The Cure have a new album coming out next week titled "Show Of A Lost World". The Cure started out in 1976 in Crawley, West Sussex, England. Through several band mate alterations and ever-expanding hair styles, they were a stalwart of the 80's and 90'2 Alternative music genre. Here's their latest single...

6 p.m. - The Red Clay Strays - Ramblin'

The Red Clay Strays say they are "born and bred in the red dirt clay of South Alabama", and you can feel that on this fresh track. The band formed in 2016 and since then have been hitting the road hard to hone their craft.

7 p.m. - Sun Heat - This is How We Do It

This Fresh Track is off Sun Heat's brand new release "Carefree". Sun Heat is a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band, and their music is empowering and inspiring…a pump up for your night ahead!

8 p.m. - Post Malone, Sierra Ferrell - Never Love You Again

This unexpected duo recorded this track for Post Malone's "F-1 Trillion" star-studded album that came out earlier this year. The album contained 18 tracks, most of them duets with musicians in the "Nashville Sound" like Billy Strings, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and this one with Sierra Ferrell.