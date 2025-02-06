Fresh Tracks Friday | February 7, 2025

9 a.m. - Ryan Innes - My City

Ryan Innes attended Brigham Young University and was a contestant on NBC's The Voice where he was mentored by Usher and Pharrell Williams. In 2020 he also appeared on NBC's "Songland". In past years he has held a residency at The Montage, Deer Valley, but in recent years is most often found performing apres ski at The Pendry.

10 a.m. - Ax and the Hatchetman - Stay // Honestly

Ax and The Hatchetmen are a young sextet from Chicago who got together in high school. They describe their music today as an ode to 60s and 70s music with a big alternative/indie twist.

11 a.m. - James Bay, John Batise - Sunshine in the Room

James Bay is a BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Brighton, UK. John Batiste is a New Orleans-native and a multi-hyphenate; a former Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader, and an Emmy, Oscar, and five Grammys Award winning musician. This feel-good collaboration by the two artists came out last week and will make a nice addition to our playlist.

1 p.m. - Franz Ferdinand - Night Or Day

Franz Ferdinand's latest album "The Human Fear" came out in January. The Glasgow-based group is one of the UK's most popular bands. Here's one of their newts tracks…

2 p.m. - Bebe Stockwell - Minor Inconveniences

Born and raised in Boston, Bebe Stockwell began writing her own songs and playing piano by age 6. She's now all of 23 with a new album on the horizon. She said she wrote this song about the ups and downs of life.

3 p.m. - Southern Avenue - Rum Boogie

Southern Avenue plays original Memphis blues, modern soul, and gospel-infused roots music that is uplifting and timeless. They are known worldwide for their positive, message-driven original songs fueled by hard-hitting grooves and electrifying guitar. Southern Avenue have a new album called "Family" coming out in April. Rum Boogie tells the story of bands' early days, as they navigated Memphis' fun and exciting club scene.

4 p.m. - Allen Stone - Can't Explain This Love

Allen Stone grew up in a small town in Washington, a pastor's son, listening to gospel music and seeing it's effect on people. By the time he was 11, he’d picked up a guitar and wrote his first song. From then to now, his musical passion continues, channeling heavy topics with soulful sensitivity into his songs. This is from his latest album "Mystery"

5 p.m. - Teddy Swims - Funeral

Powerhouse vocalist Teddy Swims' latest album is "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)", which came out in late January. This new track captures the feeling of being completely consumed by a love that’s as thrilling as it is destructive.

6 p.m. - Goose - Give it Time

Goose is a band from a small town in Connecticut…Wilton, CT (which also happens to be the home town of our music consultant Christie Dilloway) Goose is an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base. Even though it's not listed on their tour calendar yet, it is rumored they'll be performing in Park City later this summer.

7 p.m. - Maya Delilah - Squeeze

Here's a brand new single from Maya Delilah. She's an English singer-songwriter and guitarist that says she thought she'd be a surgeon, but here she is as a musician performer. Already she's been named a 2025 Spotify “Artist To Watch.”

8 p.m. - Analog Dog - Best of Me

Analog Dog makes genre fluid music in what they call, the strangest city in America, San Francisco, USA.

. Hailing from all corners of the country, the band came together in and around the hallowed musical breeding grounds of Golden Gate Park. They infectiously honor the vibrations of the psychedelic revolution of the 1960s with big guitar-driven hooks and stacked vocal harmonies, but for a new era