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Wasatch County to break ground on new government building

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 2, 2026 at 4:20 PM MDT
A rendering shows the planned Wasatch County administration building.
Wasatch County
A rendering shows the planned Wasatch County administration building.

Wasatch County will begin construction of its new government building April 13. The project will take about 18 months.

The planned Wasatch County administration building will house council chambers, government offices, a Department of Motor Vehicles office and space for Heber Valley Tourism and Economic Development.

The county decided in February to issue bonds for the project, which will cost an estimated $47.5 million dollars.

Richard Breitenbeker, who’s overseeing the project, told the council Wednesday construction will begin April 13.

“We’re looking to be finished by Oct. 1, 2027, and then we’ll take some time to get the building ready and move in by the end of October is the goal,” he said.

The site is along state Route 113, west of downtown Heber City.

Plans for the building, which is meant to consolidate more county services under one roof, have been in the works since 2022.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler