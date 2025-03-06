Fresh Tracks Friday | March 7, 2025

9 a.m. - Alicia Stockman - I'm Movin' On (feat. Sav Madigan)

Here's a new track from Alicia Stockman's brand new EP "Live From The Doghouse." She describes this track, "I'm Movin' On," as her '2-day breakup song,' As Alicia is a local musician, you should have plenty of chances to catch her live. Check her website for details and dates.

10 a.m. - Moody Joody - Talk Me Down

From Moody Joody's 2024 EP "Dream Girl," we found this moody synth pop, new-wave inspired fresh track. Moody Joody is a Nashville-based trio consisting of lead vocalists Kaitie Forbes and Kayla Hall, and producer Andrew Pacheco that performed just last week in Salt Lake.

11 a.m. - Maggie Rose - Under the Sun

Maggie Rose is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who blends folk, electronic, alternative, and pop genres. She has a new album out called "No One Gets Out Alive" (Deluxe). It's an 20-track album, part live, part stripped versions and part studio recordings. I selected this track for a Fresh Track today.

1 p.m. - Saint Motel - Get It At Home

Saint Motel will be in concert locally on March 28th at The Depot in Salt Lake. They've got a new album out titled " Symphony in The Sky." It's a '12-track strut through orchestral pop,' according to their notes, and a bit of a sonic departure from their previous work. You'll hear that here on this new song "Get It At Home."

2 p.m. - Mat Kearney - Kevlar

Mat Kearney is in town this weekend with a string of sold out shows at Egyptian Theatre. Kearney hails from Eugene, Oregon, but like all the other great songwriters, he's since moved to Nashville. His latest self-titled deluxe album just came out, titled "Mat Kearney (still drowning in nostalgia)." Kearney's deft blending of hip-hop and folk have made him a favorite act to see live. If you can't catch him this weekend at Egyptian Theatre, he's scheduled to play in Sandy, Utah in September.

3 p.m. - Sir Woman - Circles

Sir Woman is the newest creation of Kelsey Wilson, co-founder of Wild Child and member of Glorietta. With an emphasis on soul, gospel, R&B, and funk, Sir Woman's music moves Wilson away from the folk pop she's known for. There is a brand new Sir Woman album out now and this is from that album.

4 p.m. - Tommy Castro & The Painkillers - Keep Your Dog Inside

This Fresh Track is from "Closer To The Bone," the new album from award-winning, California-based blues and rock sensation Tommy Castro. Castro is a four-time recipient of the B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year Award from the Blues Music Awards. This selected song features additional vocals by Deanna Bogart.

5 p.m. - The Brothers Comatose & Lindsay Lou - Home Again

The Brothers Comatose are a roots-infused bluegrass band known for their infectious blend of Americana, folk, and traditional bluegrass. Based in San Francisco, California, the band has developed a reputation for their high-energy performances, heartfelt songwriting, and impressive musicianship. This is a brand new single from them, a soft, melodic vocal duet with Lindsay Lou.

6 p.m. - The War and Treaty - Tunnel Vision

The War and Treaty are the husband and wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. They were nominated for two Grammys this year, for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song. Their new album came out on Valentine's Day. It's titled "Plus One." We're debuting this track "Tunnel Vision"...it's a banger!

7 p.m. - The Hails - Different Guy

The Hails are playing tomorrow night at Kilby Court in downtown Salt Lake City. The members of The Hails came together as a band while studying at University of Florida, and then really honed their craft back home in Miami. So far they've put out five albums, and this brand new single, "Different Guy."

8 p.m. - Kelson - I'll Be Your Home

Solo artist KELSON says in her bio that she "write[s] about life’s ups & downs, the sunshine & the rain, the hope & the pain. If you feel it, you should sing it." You may have heard her original music on shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Love Island, Love is Blind, or Sweet Magnolias. This is off her brand new EP "Keep On Flying."