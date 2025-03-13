Fresh Tracks Friday | March 14, 2025

9 a.m. - Peech. - One Day

KPCW loves to feature work by our local artists, so here's a brand new tune by Peech., who is a Park City born-and-raised musical artist in his early 20's, also known as Harry Lawson. He has released four studio albums and has appeared at South By Southwest. He is currently working and living in Los Angeles, but we will always consider him a local.

10 a.m. - Brittany Pfantz & ELIA EX - Firestarter

Brittany Pfantz is a soulful, sultry songstress from Louisiana. Her sound carries hints of jazz, soul, and rock n' roll, just like a street band in New Orleans. You may feel compelled to compare her to Adele or Amy Winehouse, as her sound packs a seductive punch. This is her brand new single.

11 a.m. - Ben l'Oncle Soul - I'm Good (feat. Adi Oasis)

Ben, 'The Soul Uncle', as his stage name translates from French to English, is a French soul singer and songwriter. He took his name from Uncle Ben's Rice and the fictitious bow-tied character of the brand. This track will appear on his new album "Sad Generation" which comes out next week.

1 p.m. - The Doobie Brothers - Call Me

Grammy Award-Winning, platinum-selling, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Icons The Doobie Brothers have a new album coming out in June titled "Walk This Way." As they slowly release the singles, we'll be picking them up for our listeners…who some may say skew heavily toward the Doobies!

2 p.m. - The Lumineers - Plasticine

The Lumineers went from playing small Denver clubs in their hometown to headlining stadiums and world tours. As part of their 2025 World tour, they will be performing at the Utah First Credit Union in West Valley City on July 30th. This is a new track from their recent album "Automatic."

3 p.m. - Bakar - Searching

"Searching" is a seamless fusion of alternative, indie, and UK garage influences. The track captures themes of self-exploration, fleeting love, and an unshakable connection to home.

4 p.m. - Mike Farris - Ease On

Mike Farris is a Grammy-award winning guitar and vocalist. "Ease On" is the title track of his new album, blending vintage rock and soul with driving electric piano. Farris says this is about his life growing up in Franklin County, TN when he says the family 'didn’t have much, and life always felt like a struggle.'

5 p.m. - MikelParis & Of Good Nature - Downtime

MikelParis is a solo artist, former performer in STOMP, and the keyboardist for O.A.R. On his recent solo album, he employs a unique style of playing the acoustic guitar called "Guitar drumming." He infuses his piano and rhythmic skills into an organic, groove oriented sound that has become the foundation for many of his songs, such as this one.

6 p.m. - I'm With Her - Ancient Light

I’m With Her is the folk trio of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins. The band has announced their long-awaited second album ,"Wild And Clear And Blue." This song is the lead single and opening track , “Ancient Light.”

7 p.m. - Goose - Lead Up

This is the newest single from Goose. It's the second single from their highly anticipated new album, "Everything Must Go," set for release on April 25. The song is about reflecting back on things and times in your life. Rumors are that Goose may be performing in Park City this summer.

8 p.m. - Nightly - Mess

Nightly is a Nashville-based alternative-pop band with a new album out titled "Songs to Drive To." In a press release, the band explained that they've always described their music as 'songs to drive to.' And so it follows that the music on this new album is inspired by the open road, a view and an experience so well known to young touring bands.