Fresh Tracks Friday | April 25, 2025

9 a.m. - The Talbot Brothers - Kerosene

The Talbott Brothers are coming to town very soon, playing a show at The Cabin on May 9th. The Talbott Brothers have been praised by Rolling Stone for their “cinematic folk-rock for open highways”. Their new album "Borderlands" comes out May 16th.. here's a sneak peak with a brand new track.

10 a.m - Jessse Welles - Domestic Error

Jesse Welles is self-described as a Folk singer who "Sings the news,” At Farm Aid last September Dave Matthews introduced him as “one of the best songwriters I’ve ever heard in my life.” Comparisons to Bob Dylan are common...check out this recent single which was released after 2 other full -length albums out this year.

11 a.m. - Van Morrison - Down to Joy

Van Morrison's new album 'Remembering Now' comes out June 13th and marks his return to original music with a rich blend of soul, jazz, blues, folk, and country, featuring the long-awaited single 'Down To Joy'.

1 p.m. - Shaboozey, Miles Smith - Blink Twice

Shaboozey is a Five-time Grammy nominee, an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer who blends hip-hop, country, rock, and Americana and influences from his Nigerian roots. On this folky, finger picking fresh track he’s joined by Brit Award-winning, British musician Myles Smith.

2 p.m. - Mat Kearney - Palisades

Mat Kearney hails from Eugene, Oregon, but like all the other great songwriters, he's moved to Nashville. He'll be at the Sandy Amphitheatre in Sandy Utah on September 13th. This is from his latest self-titled deluxe album "Mat Kearney (still drowning in nostalgia)"

3 p.m. - The Steeldrivers - The River Knows

The Grammy-winning quintet The Steeldrivers are well acquainted with the musical sub-genre of 'murder ballad'. The band’s latest single, “The River Knows,” might be the most quintessentially Steeldrivers murder ballad yet. The band has been known for two decades for their blues-infused bluegrass sound, freewheeling and fun, rich with stories and singalongs alike. The Steeldrivers return to Park City on their 20th Anniversary Tour next Fall with 4 nights at the iconic Egyptian Theatre October 22nd to 25th.

4 p.m. - Alison Kraus & Union Station - Forever

As part of the newly announced concert schedule for Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, Alison Kraus and Union Station will be in concert on July 25th, featuring Jerry Douglas. This is their first tour in ten years the group has a new album out called "Arcadia", and I selected this somber tune that so beautifully showcases Kraus' voice with inserts of steel guitar.

5 p.m. - Steve Ray Ladson - Ride My Horse

Do you remember when KPCW had a weekly talk show called Horse Talk? It was all about horses. I never learned so much about horses. So for all you listeners who are horse-people, please enjoy this boppy horse-loving tune from artist Steve Ray Ladson.

6 p.m. - Willie Nelson, Rodney Crowell

Willie Nelson's 92nd birthday was earlier this week, so there's no better time to feature his new music as a fresh track. That's right, he's 92 and still putting out new music, like this optimistic, upbeat collaboration with Rodney Crowell. Despite his far advanced age, Willie is going STRONG. A check of his website shows at least 40 shows scheduled in the coming months!

7 p.m. - Joshua Radin - I'm Coming Home

Here's one from Joshua Radin's new album "One Day Home" You may not easily recognize his name, but probably recognize his music as many of his songs have been featured in movies and television shows

It's months away but a good time to get a good seat, Joshua Radin will be at out Egyptian Theatre December 4th, 5th, and 6th.

8 p.m. - Wet Leg - catch these fists

Wet Leg is a British indie rock group with some serious attitude and energy. That energy is especially present in this new one called "catch these fists" that came out at the beginning of the month. Check it out!