Leslie Thancher In KPCW's Studio
Local News Hour

Mark O'Connor - December 17, 2021

Published December 17, 2021 at 10:09 AM MST
Mark oconnor.jpg
Deanna Rose
/
markoconnor.com

Mark O'Connor is a multiple Grammy and CMA-award winning fiddler and composer whose album An Appalachian Christmas features some huge names in the music world, including James Taylor, Alison Krauss and Yo-Yo Ma. Michelle interviewed him earlier this week to talk about what he has in store for is performance at the Eccles Center in Park City on December 21.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger