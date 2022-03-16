Robin Heuser, Director of the movie '$avvy' - March 16, 2022
Published March 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT
Director of the film $avvy Robin Hauser talks about the documentary that looks into the historical, cultural, and societal norms around women and money. There will be a screening at the Santy Auditorium on Thursday.
