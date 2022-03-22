Becca McHaas of Park City Gallery and Brian Richards of Mountain Town Music - March 22, 2022
Published March 22, 2022 at 10:04 AM MDT
Co-President of the Park City Gallery Association Becca McHaas and Executive Director of Mountain Town Music Brian Richards have details about the Art and Musical Gallery Stroll happening on March 25th.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.