Leslie Thancher In KPCW's Studio
Local News Hour

Author Jean Oelwang - March 25, 2022

Published March 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT
Jean Oelwang with her book Partnering: Forge the Deep Connections That Make Great Things Happen

Author Jean Oelwang talks about her newly published book, Partnering: Forge the Deep Connections That Make Great Things Happen.

Over the past 15 years, Jean Oelwang interviewed over sixty partnerships of all types including, Archbishop Desmond and Leah Tutu, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Ben and Jerry, and the collective who saved humanity by closing the ozone hole. The stories and wisdom collected from these interviews have been compiled in Oelwang's new book, Partnering: Forge the Deep Connections that make great things happen. An inspirational call to build deep business and personal relationships as the foundation of a meaningful life and purposeful collaborations. It is being published on March 8th by Simon Sinek’s Optimism Press in partnership with Penguin Random House.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
