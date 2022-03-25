Author Jean Oelwang - March 25, 2022

Over the past 15 years, Jean Oelwang interviewed over sixty partnerships of all types including, Archbishop Desmond and Leah Tutu, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Ben and Jerry, and the collective who saved humanity by closing the ozone hole. The stories and wisdom collected from these interviews have been compiled in Oelwang's new book, Partnering: Forge the Deep Connections that make great things happen. An inspirational call to build deep business and personal relationships as the foundation of a meaningful life and purposeful collaborations. It is being published on March 8th by Simon Sinek’s Optimism Press in partnership with Penguin Random House.