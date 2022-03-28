© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thancher In KPCW's Studio
Local News Hour

Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind, Snowboard Coach Sam Everett and Director of Freeski Chris "Hatch" Haslock - March 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 9:45 AM MDT
Park City Ski & Snowboard logo.png

Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind, Snowboard Coach Sam Everett and Director of Freeski Chris "Hatch" Haslock Park City Ski have an update on end of season championships and how the organization works with SafeSport to prevent all forums of abuse in sport.

Tags

Local News Hour Park City Ski & SnowboardSam EverettChristie HindChris "Hatch" HaslockSafeSport
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher