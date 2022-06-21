Summit County Council to discuss water at Wednesday's council meeting
Published June 21, 2022 at 9:43 AM MDT
Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including an annual update on the landfill and possible approval this year’s RAP Tax cultural grant recommendations.
