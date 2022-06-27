Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and it's implications now that Utah's trigger law goes into effect
Published June 27, 2022 at 9:42 AM MDT
Planned Parenthood of Utah Chief Executive Officer and President Karrie Galloway talks about the practical implications for a woman facing an unwanted pregnancy now that Utah's trigger law goes into effect following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, the five-decade-old decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to obtain an abortion.
