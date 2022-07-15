© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Upper Marsac Avenue housing and lower Park Avenue street improvment projects discussed at last nights Park City Council meeting

Published July 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM MDT
Tana Toly

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting that included the discussion of the possible development of upper Marsac avenue for affordable housing and capital improvement of lower Park avenue.

Local News Hour Park City City CouncilTana Toly
