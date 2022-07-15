Upper Marsac Avenue housing and lower Park Avenue street improvment projects discussed at last nights Park City Council meeting
Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting that included the discussion of the possible development of upper Marsac avenue for affordable housing and capital improvement of lower Park avenue.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.