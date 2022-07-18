© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

JANS Winter Welcome tickets and tables are now on sale

Published July 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT
Emily Fisher and Ashley Laakso.jpg

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and newly hired Development Director Ashley Laakso with details about JANS Winter Welcome fundraiser. The event is Saturday October 29th 2022 and tickets went on sale today. They also speak about their after school programs, Jim Gaddis Endowment and the upcoming 20th anniversity for the alliance.

Tags

Local News Hour Youth Sports AllianceEmily FisherAshley Laakso
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher