JANS Winter Welcome tickets and tables are now on sale
Published July 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and newly hired Development Director Ashley Laakso with details about JANS Winter Welcome fundraiser. The event is Saturday October 29th 2022 and tickets went on sale today. They also speak about their after school programs, Jim Gaddis Endowment and the upcoming 20th anniversity for the alliance.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.