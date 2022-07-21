Vail Epic Promise grant funds are divided between local trail foundations
Published July 21, 2022 at 9:48 AM MDT
Mountain Trails Foundation director Lora Smith, Wasatch Trails director Scott House and South Summit Trails director Corey Dutton share the details on the Epic Promise partnership and how the grant money is utilized for these three local trail foundations.
