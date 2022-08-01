© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Proposed recreation fee's might increase revenue by 1 million dollars

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM MDT
US Forest Service logo.jpg

U.S. Forest Service Supervisor for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest David Whittekiend has details on the proposed recreation fee increases. This proposal would increase in the number of fee forest sites to 119. He also speaks to issues facing the The Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forrest this summer.

Local News Hour David WhittekiendU.S. Forest Service
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
