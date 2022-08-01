Proposed recreation fee's might increase revenue by 1 million dollars
Published August 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM MDT
U.S. Forest Service Supervisor for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest David Whittekiend has details on the proposed recreation fee increases. This proposal would increase in the number of fee forest sites to 119. He also speaks to issues facing the The Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forrest this summer.
