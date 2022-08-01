Summit County Sheriff's Department update on recent issues occupying in the county
Published August 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM MDT
Summit County Sheriff's Department Captain Andrew Wright talks about the issues facing Summit County. Fire ban enforcement, search and resuce efforts and criminal activity with stolen bikes and fraud have kept the department quite busy this summer.
