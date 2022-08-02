Help Save Iron Mountain

Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses how to spend the recently approved 50 million dollar bond as well as open space issues including the 476 acres of land located on Iron Mountain and in Iron Canyon. The Conservancy has secured a $10,000 matching grant, but still needs $91,000 to get the job done.She also talks about her upcoming fundraiser The Blue Sky Bash August 13th 2022 at Blue Sky Ranch in Wanship.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.