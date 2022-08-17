One Book One Community discusses The Cold Millions
Published August 17, 2022 at 9:33 AM MDT
One Book One Community Author Jess Walter of The Cold Millions, Park City Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp and Summit County Library Director Dan Compton have details about next week's One Book One Community discussion.
