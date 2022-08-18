Wasatch Taxpayers Association calls for input at School District public hearing tonight
Published August 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT
Wasatch Taxpayers Association members Tracy Taylor and Andrew Averett talk about problems with the county's recent property tax valuation as well as their concerns about the Wasatch County School District plan to approve $160 million in bonds Thursday that residents have no say over.
