© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Wasatch Taxpayers Association calls for input at School District public hearing tonight

Published August 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT
Wasatch Taxpayers Association logo.jpg

Wasatch Taxpayers Association members Tracy Taylor and Andrew Averett talk about problems with the county's recent property tax valuation as well as their concerns about the Wasatch County School District plan to approve $160 million in bonds Thursday that residents have no say over.

Tags

Local News Hour Wasatch County Taxpayers AssociationAndrew AverettTracy Taylor
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher