Wildifire mitigation work starts in Parleys Canyon
Published October 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM MDT
Summit County public lands manager Jess Kirby and Summit County emergency manager Kathryn McMullin join the show to discuss the Parleys Canyon project and importance of wildfire fuels reduction efforts.
