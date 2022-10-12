© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Wildifire mitigation work starts in Parleys Canyon

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM MDT
2011-06-03_Entering_Parleys_Canyon_in_Utah_on_eastbound_Interstate_80.jpg
KPCW
/

Summit County public lands manager Jess Kirby and Summit County emergency manager Kathryn McMullin join the show to discuss the Parleys Canyon project and importance of wildfire fuels reduction efforts.

Tags
Local News Hour Summit County Public LandsJess KirbyKathryn McMullinParley's Canyon
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher