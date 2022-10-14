© 2022 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Club Free provides a social outlet that's alcohol and substance free

Published October 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM MDT
Ed and Lynn Rutan, co-chairs of the Recovery and Reintegration Committee for the Summit County Mental Wellness Alliance, discuss the idea behind Club Free which provides alcohol/substance-free events from outdoor activities to live music. There is an open house at Red Banjo on October 20th from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

