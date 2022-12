Park City Elks Treasurer Cheryl Soshnik and board member Craig Cooper detail the 100th anniversary of the historic building on Main Street. The Elks building was constructed in 1922 and its first function was a Christmas Party that December.

All are invited to a family-friendly open house Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Expect food, treats and Santa might even stop by.