Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

BalletNEXT founder Michele Wiles invites all to upcoming performances

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST
Founder of BalletNEXT, Michele Wiles, has invites the community to a few upcoming performances.

The Nutcracker's greatest hits
Dress rehearsal
Monday, Dec. 19
5 p.m.
Jim Sandy Auditorium
1255 Park Ave.
Park City, UT 84060

The Nutcracker's greatest hits
Free community show
Tuesday, Dec. 20 - SOLD OUT
6:30 p.m.
Jim Sandy Auditorium
1255 Park Ave.
Park City, UT 84060

BalletNEXT
Main Stage Series
Sunday, Jan. 8
Park City Institute
1750 Kearns Blvd.
Park City, UT 84060

