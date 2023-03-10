© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Park City filmmaker Jill Orschel shares new project 'Snowland'

By Roger Goldman
Published March 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST
LNH Snowland doc PC Film.jpg
Snowland Documentary

Park City filmmaker Jill Orschel talks about her upcoming event with Park City Film featuring her current project, "Snowland."

"Snowland" tells the fascinating story of Cora Lee Witt, a woman who created a fantasy realm to escape her dark past as a child bride in the secretive, polygamous FLDS sect located in the Short Creek community on the border between Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona.

Park City Film's "Made in Utah" series
Jim Santy Auditorium
Thursday, March 16
6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Tags
Local News Hour Park City Film
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman