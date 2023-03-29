Free screening of the film 'The Truth About Reading'
Executive Director of PC Reads Elissa Aten talks about the free screening of the film "The Truth About Reading" on Thursday night.
PC Reads is hosting a free screening of the new film "The Truth About Reading" on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Jim Santy Auditorium.
The film follows two adult men who, despite being very successful, did not learn to read until later in life.
It features experts talking about why illiteracy happens and positive changes for teaching children while still in school. A panel discussion will follow.
Register for the free tickets at www.parkcityfilm.org.