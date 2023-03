Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee discusses proposed water rate increases aimed at encouraging conservation.

He covers the tiered rate approach and who the increases will affect.

McAffee also gives an update on the Three Kings water treatment plant and other projects.

A public info session on water rates is Monday, April 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

A public hearing is April 24.