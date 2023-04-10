© 2023 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM MDT
Phil Bondurant

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant discusses the status of COVID-19 and seasonal diseases in the Wasatch Back. He also talks about a case of tuberculosis reported in the Salt Lake Valley and what that means for Summit County.

Bondurant highlights the Climate Change and Public Health speaker series starting May 9 at the Blair Education Center in Park City, Utah. The three-part series, hosted by the Summit County Health Department and the Woodwell Climate Research Center, is designed to elevate public health as a critical consideration of climate change action in our community.

This first session of the speaker series is a conversation focused on climate change and how it is impacting environmental health in Summit County and beyond. At the May event, attendees will listen to national and local perspectives from climate change research experts drawing connections between local risks to the natural environment and their influence on public health outcomes. Register here.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher