Summit County Manager Shayne Scott
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting.
Agenda items for Wednesday's county council meeting include interviewing applicants for open Snyderville Planning Commission positions, an update from Basin Recreation, amendments to personnel policies for the Park City Fire District, property tax exemptions for nonprofit organizations, a request to rezone the Ecker Hill Middle School parcel, an update on the Old Ranch Rd. project, Summit County transportation impact fees and other matters.