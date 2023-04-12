© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Mountain Trails Foundation launches the Park City trails resource page

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM MDT
lora_smith_-_credit_mountain_trails_foundation.png
Mountain Trails Foundation
/

Mountain Trails Foundation has launched a website dedicated to providing local and visiting trail users with up-to-date information on Park City’s 400 miles of trails.

The site includes current conditions reports (winter grooming, mud season, construction/event closures, etc.), interactive way-finding tools, live feeds to trailhead cameras, suggested routes and detailed data on individual trails and trailheads (parking capacity, restrooms, closure dates, use types, difficulty ratings, etc.).

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher