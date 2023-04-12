Mountain Trails Foundation launches the Park City trails resource page

Mountain Trails Foundation has launched a website dedicated to providing local and visiting trail users with up-to-date information on Park City’s 400 miles of trails.

The site includes current conditions reports (winter grooming, mud season, construction/event closures, etc.), interactive way-finding tools, live feeds to trailhead cameras, suggested routes and detailed data on individual trails and trailheads (parking capacity, restrooms, closure dates, use types, difficulty ratings, etc.).