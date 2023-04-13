Park City Chamber to award first-ever $30,000 sustainable tourism grant

Park City Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau revealed details for its first-ever sustainable tourism grant. It was developed to fund programs, initiatives, promotions and events that help support the objectives outlined in the sustainable tourism plan.

Applications are now open and will close April 28, 2023. This program allows candidates to request an award of up to $30,000 to partially or fully fund eligible sustainable tourism projects.

Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle said grant funds will be distributed no earlier than July 10, 2023, and all grant funds must be requested and invoiced before June 15, 2024, or awarded grant funds will be forfeited by the grant recipient.

Those interested must submit a completed application to morganmingle@visitparkcity.com by 11:59 p.m. MT on April 28, 2023