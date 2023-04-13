© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Park City Chamber to award first-ever $30,000 sustainable tourism grant

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT
Morgan Mingle.jpg

Park City Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau revealed details for its first-ever sustainable tourism grant. It was developed to fund programs, initiatives, promotions and events that help support the objectives outlined in the sustainable tourism plan.

Applications are now open and will close April 28, 2023. This program allows candidates to request an award of up to $30,000 to partially or fully fund eligible sustainable tourism projects.

Director of Sustainable Tourism Morgan Mingle said grant funds will be distributed no earlier than July 10, 2023, and all grant funds must be requested and invoiced before June 15, 2024, or awarded grant funds will be forfeited by the grant recipient.

Those interested must submit a completed application to morganmingle@visitparkcity.com by 11:59 p.m. MT on April 28, 2023

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher