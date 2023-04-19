Habitat for Humanity's financial education course for women

Habitat for Humanity's financial education class for women "She Means Business!" begins Wednesday, April 26. The online course, taught by local women in the financial industry, is free and will run every Wednesday from 6:00-7:30pm until May 24.

Nielsen also provides updates on the ongoing remodel of their Park City ReStore, the ReStore's 10th anniversary celebration, and the Overall Ball which will be held on June 23.

Registration, tickets, and additional information can be found at habitat-utah.org.

