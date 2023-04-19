© 2023 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Habitat for Humanity's financial education course for women

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM MDT
Habitat for Humanity She Means Business.png
habitat-utah.org

Habitat for Humanity Programs Manager Meagan Nielsen discusses the "She Means Business!" financial education course that starts April 26.

Habitat for Humanity's financial education class for women "She Means Business!" begins Wednesday, April 26. The online course, taught by local women in the financial industry, is free and will run every Wednesday from 6:00-7:30pm until May 24.

Nielsen also provides updates on the ongoing remodel of their Park City ReStore, the ReStore's 10th anniversary celebration, and the Overall Ball which will be held on June 23.

Registration, tickets, and additional information can be found at habitat-utah.org.

