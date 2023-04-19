Park City Board of Education's Andrew Caplan and Wendy Crossland

Park City Board of Education members Andrew Caplan and Wendy Crossland explain the Educational Equity policy which is intended to codify practices already in place to help students overcome barriers to opportunity.

Community forums will be held on:

- April 25 from 10:00-11:00am at the District Office

- May 2 from 5:30-6:30pm (in English) and 6:30-7:30pm (in Spanish) at the Eckels Library

Other topics include the decision to build snow days into the school calendar and remote learning.

