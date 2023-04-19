Recycle Utah hosting events in honor of Earth Month
Recycle Utah is hosting several events in honor of Earth Month. Director Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary President Gage Farinacci give the details:
- Recycle Utah's Earth Day Celebration on EARTH DAY Saturday April 22 at Wastach Brew Pub from 5:00pm to 8:00pm
- Summit County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Canyons Cabriolet parking lot
- Park City Brewing Give Back Day on May 3rd at Park City Brewing in Kimball Junction
- Green Drinks on Tuesday, May 9th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Top Shelf and Rebekah's Kitchen
- Green Business Lunch and Learn on May 17 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at SkullCandy