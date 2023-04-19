© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Recycle Utah hosting events in honor of Earth Month

By Roger Goldman
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT
Carolyn Wawra.jpg

Recycle Utah is hosting several events in honor of Earth Month. Director Carolyn Wawra and Sunrise Rotary President Gage Farinacci give the details:
- Recycle Utah's Earth Day Celebration on EARTH DAY Saturday April 22 at Wastach Brew Pub from 5:00pm to 8:00pm
- Summit County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Canyons Cabriolet parking lot
- Park City Brewing Give Back Day on May 3rd at Park City Brewing in Kimball Junction
- Green Drinks on Tuesday, May 9th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Top Shelf and Rebekah's Kitchen
- Green Business Lunch and Learn on May 17 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at SkullCandy

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman