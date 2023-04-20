Six easy ways to help wildlife in honor of Earth Day
Division of Wildlife Resources Public Information Officer Faith Heaton Jolley provides tips for ways to recognize Earth Day
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. Ahead of that, DWR Public Information Officer Faith Heaton Jolley provides six simple steps people can take to help fish and wildlife:
1. Reduce plastic use and make sure not to litter
2. Report reptile/amphibian and bird sightings
3. Turn off outdoor lights at night and increase window safety to help birds and other species
4. Don’t feed wildlife
5. Don't move or transfer wildlife
6. Buy a hunting or fishing license
Find more information at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.