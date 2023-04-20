© 2023 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Six easy ways to help wildlife in honor of Earth Day

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT
DWR Trail Camera image-Faith Heaton Jolley.PNG
Utah.gov
/
Trail camera images from the Department of Wildlife Resources

Division of Wildlife Resources Public Information Officer Faith Heaton Jolley provides tips for ways to recognize Earth Day

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. Ahead of that, DWR Public Information Officer Faith Heaton Jolley provides six simple steps people can take to help fish and wildlife:

1. Reduce plastic use and make sure not to litter
2. Report reptile/amphibian and bird sightings
3. Turn off outdoor lights at night and increase window safety to help birds and other species
4. Don’t feed wildlife 
5. Don't move or transfer wildlife
6. Buy a hunting or fishing license

Find more information at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
