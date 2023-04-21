Details on the Thaynes Hoist House collapse

The Thaynes Hoist House, a historic mining site located off the Keystone trail at Park City Mountain, collapsed sometime around April 6th under the weight of the snow. Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History co-chairs Don Roll and Sally Elliott talk about the damage to the structure and what repairs may involve. They also look ahead to renovations on the Silver King complex.

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining will host a brunch August 20 at the Park City Mid-Mountain Lodge to help raise preservation funds.

Learn more at parkcityhistory.org/mining

