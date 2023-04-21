© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Details on the Thaynes Hoist House collapse

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM MDT
Don Roll & Sally Elliott.jpg
Don Roll and Sally Elliott

The Thaynes Hoist House, a historic mining site located off the Keystone trail at Park City Mountain, collapsed sometime around April 6th under the weight of the snow. Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History co-chairs Don Roll and Sally Elliott talk about the damage to the structure and what repairs may involve. They also look ahead to renovations on the Silver King complex.

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining will host a brunch August 20 at the Park City Mid-Mountain Lodge to help raise preservation funds.

Learn more at parkcityhistory.org/mining

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek