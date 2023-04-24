© 2023 KPCW

"Chasing Water: A Community Climate Conversation with Pete McBride"

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT
Pete McBride.jpg
Jeff del Toro
/
education.nationalgeographic.org

Pete McBride is an acclaimed National Geographic photographer and filmmaker who works to protect fresh water rivers with an emphasis on the Colorado River.

He will speak at the Jim Santy Auditorium on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. in an event titled "Chasing Water: A Community Climate Conversation with Pete McBride."

Park City Community Foundation President and CEO Joel Zarrow joins McBride to preview the evening.

Zarrow also discusses the Climate Fund's announcement about efforts to eliminate food waste in the Summit County landfill by 2030.

