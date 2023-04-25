Summit County Manager Shayne Scott

Scott talks about Summit County's preparation and response to potential flooding issues in Willow Creek and across the county.

He then previews today's joint meeting with Park City Council about housing.

Next, he looks at the agenda for Wednesday's County Council meeting. Topics include an applicant interview for the vacancy on North Summit Recreation Special Service District Administrative Control Board, the Eastern Summit County Water Conservancy Special Service District, setback requirements and definitions for lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams in residential zones, and a public hearing regarding an amendment to allow multifamily residential as part of a commercial development.

