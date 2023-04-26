© 2023 KPCW

Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Director of Wasatch CAPS program Weston Broadbent

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT
Broadbent_Weston.jpeg

Director of Wasatch CAPS program Weston Broadbent has an update on the winter semester of the CAPS program

Centers for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) is a nationally recognized, innovative high school program with over 19,000 alum since its inception. The network has grown to 56 programs across 112 school districts throughout 16 states and 2 countries. Park City School District is one of 6 in Utah to offer the program.

Broadbent describes the program, its goals, and this semester's projects.

