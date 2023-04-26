Director of Wasatch CAPS program Weston Broadbent
Director of Wasatch CAPS program Weston Broadbent has an update on the winter semester of the CAPS program
Centers for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) is a nationally recognized, innovative high school program with over 19,000 alum since its inception. The network has grown to 56 programs across 112 school districts throughout 16 states and 2 countries. Park City School District is one of 6 in Utah to offer the program.
Broadbent describes the program, its goals, and this semester's projects.